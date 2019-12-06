Facts

Merkel set to have bilateral meetings with Putin, Zelensky at Paris summit - German govt

German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning to have bilateral meetings with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, on the sidelines of the Normandy-format summit in Paris, German government spokesperson Ulrike Demmer said on Friday.

"The chancellor will go to Paris next Monday in order to attend the Normandy-format meeting," Demmer said.

Merkel is due to meet with Putin at 3 p.m., and to have a bilateral meeting with Zelensky at 3:30 p.m., she said.

The Normandy-format summit will be held in Paris on December 9. The format, which promotes settlement in Ukraine, comprises Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France.

