Facts

11:43 05.12.2019

Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

2 min read
Verkhovna Rada calls parliaments of NATO member states to ask its foreign affairs chiefs to speed up providing MAP to Ukraine

In late hours of December 3, Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has taken a document on the priority steps ensuring Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine – the acquisition of full membership of Ukraine in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine calls on the Parliaments of NATO member states, in accordance with paragraph 23 of the Declaration of the NATO Bucharest Summit 2008, to appeal to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of their countries with a proposal to accelerate the granting of the Membership Action Plan to Ukraine," reads the statement posted by MP and Head of the Permanent Delegation of Ukraine to the NATO PA Yehor Chernev on Facebook.

The parliamentarians in their statement stressed that "today Ukraine was actually the eastern border of the North Atlantic Alliance, and its dedication to resisting Russian aggression makes a significant contribution to peace and security throughout the transatlantic space."

In addition, the Verkhovna Rada calls on the NATO PA at its regular spring session on May 22-25, 2020 in Kyiv to consider at the plenary session the issue of appealing to NATO heads of state and government to provide Ukraine with the MAP.

"The Verkhovna Rada declares that supporting Ukraine's integration into NATO and providing our country with a Membership Action Plan is the most effective and credible investment in peace and security, another step in strengthening the international security system," the document reads.

It was reported that the text of the statement of the MPs concerning the further progress of Ukraine to NATO in the first reading was published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Tuesday, while the text in the second reading, adopted by the majority of deputies, should have issued on the site on December 4.

Tags: #nato #verkhovna_rada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:14 05.12.2019
Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

Ukraine hoping for U.S. support for receiving enhanced opportunities in NATO's Partnership Interoperability Initiative – PM

15:10 04.12.2019
Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

09:31 03.12.2019
Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

Kyiv protests over Hungarian ambassador's remarks on Hungarians' autonomy in Zakarpattia, blocking of commission's work

14:56 30.11.2019
Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

Prystaiko will represent Ukraine at NATO summit in London

12:03 20.11.2019
Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

Zelensky believes that young, 'fresh' people should work in Rada

18:32 19.11.2019
NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

NATO welcomes return of captured ships to Ukraine by Russia

17:16 13.11.2019
Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

12:42 13.11.2019
Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

Rada passes at first reading compromise bill No. 2047-d liquidating schemes during appraisal of property

18:18 12.11.2019
Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

13:16 12.11.2019
Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Rada at first reading adopts bill No. 2233 on changes to electricity market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

Rada passes bill on rebooting the SBI

LATEST

Ukraine's MFA explains Kyiv's stance to Kazakhstan's Ambassador due to statements by President Tokayev on Crimea

Ukraine proposes to involve representatives of ORDLO territories who left to escape war for talks in Minsk – Yermak

Zelensky likely to extend Donbas special status law, implement Steinmeier formula following Paris summit

Zelensky: Ukrainians believe in army most of all, this is fair

One person dies, 27 people hospitalized, 14 missing after Odesa college fire

Four key issues should be settled at Normandy Format summit

European Solidarity, Holos, Batkivshchyna call Ukrainians to come to Maidan on Dec 8 for anti-abdication action

Teacher of Odesa College dies in hospital, 15 people injured

In Paris Zelensky to discuss 'all for all' swap, ORDLO's local elections, return of control over border with Russia in Donbas

Woman dies after fire at Odesa College

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD