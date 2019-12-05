Facts

10:21 05.12.2019

Four key issues should be settled at Normandy Format summit

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov hopes that four key issues would be settled at the upcoming Normandy Format summit.

"First of all we will carry out an all-for-all prisoner exchange, cease fire in all areas along the contact line and find a solution to the election issue," the NSDC press service quoted Danilov as saying.

He also stressed that it would be possible to hold the elections in the territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which are currently not under control of Ukraine, only after the liberation of the territories in line with the Ukrainian legislation and in presence of domestic and foreign observers.

The Normandy Format summit will take place in Paris on December 9.

Tags: #nsdc #normandy_format
