Cabinet imposes sanctions on 131 legal entities for activities in Crimea

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 131 legal entities for the destruction of cultural heritage objects and television and radio broadcasting in Crimea as well as for supplies of materials for Russia's defense industry.

"During a scheduled meeting, the government decided to impose sanction on everyone who destroy cultural heritage objects in Crimea and Sevastopol, provides television and radio broadcasting services there and supplies materials for the defense industry of Russia," the governmental press service said.

The sanctions were imposed on legal entities that ensure illegal activities of the occupation government of Russia and legal entities involved in illegal archaeological excavations, destruction and damaging cultural heritage objects.

"These are 39 legal entities registered in the territory of Russia and 22 legal entities registered in the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol in line with the Russian legislation," reads the statement.

The sanctions were also imposed on the legal entities which provide illegal radio broadcasting services in the temporarily occupied Crimea and Sevastopol. In particular, these are 19 legal entitles registered in Russia and 15 legal entities registered in Crimea and Sevastopol in line with the Russian legislation.

In addition, the sanctions were imposed on the legal entities which proved materials, equipment and services to Russia's defense industry enterprises, which are illegally located in the occupied territory of Ukraine. These are 33 legal entitles registered in Russia and 3 legal entities registered in Crimea and Sevastopol in line with the Russian legislation.

The government of Ukraine thinks that such activities of the legal entities contribute to legalization of the illegal occupation and an attempt to annex Crimea by Russia, creates real and potential threats to the national security of Ukraine.

The sanctions imposed on the legal entities will make their economic activities in Ukraine impossible.

"In addition, our partners could also initiate sanctions against the legal entities in the European Union and the United States," reads the statement.