Pilot project of territorial defense being implemented in Kherson region according to Estonian model – Defense minister

In Kherson region, a pilot project of territorial defense according to the Estonian model is being implemented, said Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Zahorodniuk on his Telegram channel.

"Together with Minister of Defense of Estonia Juri Luik, we signed the Declaration of Intent on cooperation in the field of territorial defense. In fact, we are now in the process of developing an up-to-date and modern concept of territorial defense of Ukraine, for which we are studying all the best practices. And the experience of creating the Estonian Defense Union will be invaluable in this field," the minister said.

On the initiative of head of the Kherson regional state administration Yuriy Gusev, an agreement was made to launch a pilot project on the Estonian model in Kherson region. It is expected that the project will make it possible to understand which approaches to organizing territorial defense will be more effective in Ukrainian conditions.

In turn, the Ministry of Defense of Estonia reported that the defense ministers of Estonia and Ukraine signed a joint declaration in Tallinn on Tuesday in which Estonia invited Ukraine to share its experience in creating territorial defense.

"Estonia continues to give practical assistance to the development of Ukraine's defense potential. It embraces several areas, including the exchange of practices in the field of military medicine and rehabilitation, and cybersecurity. We have also signed a declaration of intent today and announced Estonia's readiness to share its experience of territorial defense involving volunteers," Luik said.

"We are staunchly supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and are urging Ukraine to continue security reforms," Luik said.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Estonia will continue to support the interaction between Ukraine and NATO.