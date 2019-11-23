IMF mission ends visit to Ukraine without staff level agreement under new program, points out progress in its preparation

The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), working in Ukraine during November 14-22, has said that it had constructive and fruitful discussions with representatives of Ukrainian authorities, although more discussions in the near future are needed for signing the Staff Level Agreement.

The mission has made significant further progress in discussions regarding measures and reforms that could form the basis of a new program supported by the IMF. Discussions will continue in the coming weeks, mission Head Ron van Rooden said in a statement released on Saturday.

Among the necessary steps discussed are measures in the monetary, fiscal and financial sectors, as well as reforms aimed at improving the business climate, strengthening the rule of law and boosting economic growth.

According to the statement, the IMF mission commended the significant progress made over the past few months towards reform and adhering to a balanced economic policy.