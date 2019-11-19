Facts

14:39 19.11.2019

Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

2 min read
Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when conditions for elections are created in Donbas – German ambassador

Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen believes that the Steinmeier formula can be implemented only when the sides of the conflict in Donbas get to the election process, which in her opinion will take a while.

"I want to emphasize that this formula can only be implemented when we get to the election process – when all the conditions are ready for it. I think the election is a long way off, and there are other steps to be taken first," the diplomat said in an exclusive interview to the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine News Agency.

The ambassador also expressed hope that negative reaction in society to the formula approved by the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk was "primarily due to the fact that people do not know in what context this formula was found."

"It was proposed about three years ago by Frank-Walter Steinmeier [the then Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany] when there was no progress in the negotiations. There are many broad provisions in the Minsk agreements, such as amnesty, local elections or the special status law, and the Steinmeier formula was an attempt to suggest smaller steps, that is, to determine what should happen first and what should happen next," the diplomat said.

Feldhusen added that the formula never intended to change the overall order of the peace process.

Tags: #elections #donbas #steinmeier_formula #feldhusen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:26 19.11.2019
It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

14:59 19.11.2019
Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

14:39 19.11.2019
Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

13:44 19.11.2019
German Ambassador: Minsk peace process to continue even if there is no political settlement

German Ambassador: Minsk peace process to continue even if there is no political settlement

11:53 19.11.2019
Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

11:31 19.11.2019
Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

10:26 19.11.2019
German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

German FM cancels trip to Donbas due to bad weather

13:37 16.11.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 13 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

11:22 15.11.2019
Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

Path to peace in Donbas lies in talks - Rinat Akhmetov's press secretary

15:55 14.11.2019
Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

It's Russia's turn to fulfill Donbas commitments obtained – FM

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Minsk process will continue even there is no political settlement – German ambassador

Zelensky says wants to raise issue of timeline for ending war in Donbas at Normandy Four summit

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

LATEST

Gas transit through Ukraine's territory should continue after 2019 – FM

Czech Republic condemns Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, annexation of Crimea – PM

E-prescription and reimbursement can be an effective tool in the fight against antibiotic resistance - experts

Normandy-format summit participants may sign framework document on settling Donbas conflict

Denisova passes list of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia to Turkish ombudsman

Zelensky authorizes Justice Minister to sign agreement with Jordan on transfer of convicts

Kyiv to inspect equipment, documents on board ships returned by Russia – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

London court gives PrivatBank ex-owners extra time to prepare for defense in bank case by Jan 10, 2020 – source

PGO studies SBI documents on suspicion of Poroshenko, some amendments possible – Riaboshapka

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD