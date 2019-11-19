Russia-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman injured – JFO

Russia-led armed formations violated ceasefire in Donbas 14 times, one Ukrainian serviceman was wounded, a press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters reported.

"On November 18, the armed forces of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire regime 14 times. The enemy fired at the positions of the units of the Joint Forces using 82mm mortars forbidden by Minsk Agreements, grenade launchers of various systems, large-caliber machine guns and other small arms. In addition, the enemy was firing from armored infantry fighting vehicles....Near the Azov region, one soldier of the Joint Forces was injured as a result of the shell attack," the JFO reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.