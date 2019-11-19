Facts

11:31 19.11.2019

Wounded in Donbas Colonel Korosteliov dies in Kharkiv clinic

1 min read
Commander of the 128th separate mountain-assault brigade Colonel Yevhen Korosteliov died at Kharkiv Military and Medical Clinical Center of the Northern Region, a press service of the HQ of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The officer was wounded while completing a mission in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area on November 12. At four o'clock in the morning of November 18, the doctors stated death.

On November 12, two JFO servicemen were reported injured in a blast on an unknown explosive.

