Number of victims of emergency at Balakliya increased to three - one soldier died in hospital – General Staff

One soldier who suffered as a result of an emergency at the Central Artillery Base in the town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, died in the Kharkiv City Clinical Hospital for Emergency Medicine on Sunday.

"The remaining servicemen who also suffered as a result of the event are being treated, there is no threat to their lives," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on their Facebook page on Sunday.

As reported, on November 15, two bomb disposal engineers were killed and five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of blasts during planned work on demining technical territory and loading ammunition on equipment in the territory of the central ammunition depot in Balakliya, Kharkiv region.

Two wounded servicemen were sent to the Kharkiv City Clinical Hospital for Emergency Medicine, and another two to the Northern Region Military Medical Clinical Center. One soldier refused hospitalization.

The territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigations, located in Poltava, launched criminal proceedings on the fact of the explosions under Part 3 of Article 425 (negligent attitude of a military official to the service, which caused substantial harm committed in a special period) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data from the operational group of the General Staff of Ukraine, explosions on the technical territory of the Central artillery provision base in the town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, could have occurred due to the engine's ignition of the ZM9 missiles of the Kub anti-aircraft missile system.