Facts

11:05 18.11.2019

Number of victims of emergency at Balakliya increased to three - one soldier died in hospital – General Staff

2 min read
Number of victims of emergency at Balakliya increased to three - one soldier died in hospital – General Staff

 One soldier who suffered as a result of an emergency at the Central Artillery Base in the town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, died in the Kharkiv City Clinical Hospital for Emergency Medicine on Sunday.

"The remaining servicemen who also suffered as a result of the event are being treated, there is no threat to their lives," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on their Facebook page on Sunday.

As reported, on November 15, two bomb disposal engineers were killed and five servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were injured as a result of blasts during planned work on demining technical territory and loading ammunition on equipment in the territory of the central ammunition depot in Balakliya, Kharkiv region.

Two wounded servicemen were sent to the Kharkiv City Clinical Hospital for Emergency Medicine, and another two to the Northern Region Military Medical Clinical Center. One soldier refused hospitalization.

The territorial administration of the State Bureau of Investigations, located in Poltava, launched criminal proceedings on the fact of the explosions under Part 3 of Article 425 (negligent attitude of a military official to the service, which caused substantial harm committed in a special period) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data from the operational group of the General Staff of Ukraine, explosions on the technical territory of the Central artillery provision base in the town of Balakliya, Kharkiv region, could have occurred due to the engine's ignition of the ZM9 missiles of the Kub anti-aircraft missile system.

Tags: #balakliya #general_staff
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 15.11.2019
Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

Bomb disposal engineer injured by blast during ammunition recycling operation in Balakliya – Defense Ministry

12:49 02.11.2019
TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

12:04 28.08.2019
Some 220 soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 - General Staff

Some 220 soldiers of Ukrainian Armed Forces killed in battles for Ilovaisk in 2014 - General Staff

13:08 19.04.2019
Henkel Bautechnik (Ukraine) to invest EUR 400,000 in modernization of two dry mortar mixes plants

Henkel Bautechnik (Ukraine) to invest EUR 400,000 in modernization of two dry mortar mixes plants

10:08 14.03.2019
Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

Almost 170,000 Ukrainians sign contracts with Ukraine's army since 2014 – General Staff's Chief Muzhenko

13:08 06.03.2019
Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

Ukraine won't give up its right for free navigation through Kerch Strait – General Staff chief

11:34 06.03.2019
General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces warns of possible Russian three-pronged attack

11:37 14.02.2019
General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces plans to complete structural reforms by end of 2019

18:20 28.01.2019
Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

Air assault units of Ukraine's Armed Forces practice air cover, support for Ukrainian Navy in Sea of Azov – General Staff

18:53 26.12.2018
Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

LATEST

PGO asking to arrest Ukreximbank head with UAH 100 mln bail option

Trump: Zelensky did not even suspect military assistance to Ukraine was being held, Kyiv received money unconditionally

Zerkal on Hague hearings on November 21: While Nikopol, Berdiansk, Yany Kapu heading home to Odesa, MFA's team goes to UN tribunal

Poroshenko's press service calls draft suspicion to fifth president 'Russia's order'

Ukrainian Navy confirms Russia's return of ships seized in Kerch Strait year ago

Normandy-format summit not directly tied to adoption of legislation on Donbas special status - Peskov

Health Ministry to mull over reimbursement program for providing palliative care patients with painkillers

S&P upgrades Kyiv city's rating to 'B' with stable outlook

SBI sends to PGO draft suspicion notice on Poroshenko, draft motion to Rada on consent to hold him liable

Ex-General Manager of Microsoft Ukraine Vasylieva appointed as Ukroboronprom Deputy Director General

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD