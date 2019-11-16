Czech PM to visit Ukraine on Nov 18-19

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and a delegation of businessmen will come to Ukraine on November 18-19, Czech media reported.

According to Česká tisková kancelář (ČTK) nportal, during a two-day visit to the Ukrainian capital, Babiš would be accompanied by Czech Deputy Prime Minister, Industry and Trade Minister Karel Havlíček and 85 entrepreneurs.

The Czech delegation would have meetings with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov.

The Czech-Ukrainian business forum is also on the agenda, the edition said.

According to ČTK, the Labor Ministry of the Czech Republic, 121, 086 citizens of Ukraine worked in the Czech Republic at the end of last year. They totaled more than one-fifth of foreign workers in the Czech Republic. In June this year, the Czech government decided to double the quota for the recruitment of Ukrainian workers from 19,600 to 40,000 a year. The project meant to attract more qualified speciliasts. At the end of October, the government approved the possibility of issuing 1,500 emergency work visas a year to Ukrainians who could work in agriculture or food industries.