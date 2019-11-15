Court without arrest obliges ex-first head of NBU Pysaruk within five days to post UAH 5 mln bail within VAB Bank case

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a pretrial restriction for the former first deputy head of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), Oleksandr Pysaruk, whom the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) considers one of the main suspects in the case on the issue of a UAH 1.2 billion stabilization loan to VAB Bank, in the form of a bail of UAH 5 million without detention.

According to a correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the court gave five days to deposit this amount.

The prosecutor asked for stricter measures: 60 days in custody with an alternative of a bail of UAH 30 million, however, the court determined softer pretrial restrictions, obliging the suspect not to leave Kyiv, not to talk with witnesses, give passports and documents to travel abroad and wear an electronic tracking device.