Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

The Administrative Court of Appeal has declared the blocking of the international activities of the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, illegal, Artur Gerasimov, co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, has said.

"Yesterday, the 6th Administrative Court of Appeal in the case "Poroshenko vs. the Cabinet of Ministers" did a great service to Ukrainian democracy and our European integration, because it declared illegal the same government resolution that was already explicitly mentioned in the European Parliament Resolution on the abuse of travel ban mechanisms from Ukraine as an instrument of political pressure... The rule of law is not an abstraction, but a test in practice, and we must pass it. Therefore, I call on all responsible services, primarily the Ministry of Internal Affairs, to implement this court decision immediately," Gerasimov said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

According to Gerasimov, the government must finally stop making politically motivated, populist decisions that humiliate the country and discredit it before the world.

"The government is accountable to the parliament, not vice versa. And the decisions of the courts - an independent branch - are mandatory for everyone without exception, even if they are not to the taste of high offices. It is appropriate to recall that it was the government that initiated the falsified, absurd sanctions against Petro Poroshenko. And this court decision is the first legal proof that the authorities acted illegally. The next step should be the complete abolition of this political farce," Gerasimov noted.

As is known, in 2023 the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution according to which deputies, judges and other officials could not travel outside Ukraine without the permission of the leadership. The ban applied, in particular, to women, disabled people and men over 60 years of age.