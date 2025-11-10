Hurina to replace Pysaruk as Board Chair of Raiffeisen Bank from Jan 2026

The new Chair of the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank (Kyiv), Ukraine’s largest private bank, as of January 1, 2026, will be Natalia Hurina, who has been responsible for risk management and non-performing assets since January 2012 in her role as Deputy Chair of the Management Board.

According to a message posted on the bank's website, the supervisory board of Raiffeisen Bank made the decision based on the results of the competition; however, it still needs to be approved by state supervisory bodies.

Hurina has dedicated her entire professional career to the bank, growing within it since its early years, when it was known as Aval. She started her career at Aval in 1994.

Hurina will replace Oleksandr Pysaruk, who was approved for the position of Chairman of the Board by the Supervisory Board in August 2019. Pysaruk was the First Deputy Governor of the NBU from 2014 to 2016.