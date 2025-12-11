Court to consider seizing UAH 3 mln in undeclared assets from AFU official

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the unfounded assets of the head of the fuel and lubricants warehouse of the logistics center of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his relatives.

"The State Bureau of Investigation established that in 2024, the wife of a serviceman, on his instructions, purchased a residential building and a land plot in the Lviv region with an area of 180 square meters worth UAH 2.9 million. At the same time, the investigation showed that the couple did not have sufficient legal income and savings to purchase this property," the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reports.

In 2025, the said house was sold for UAH 2.7 million.

The materials on the signs of unfounded assets were sent to the State Bureau of Investigation. After processing them, the State Bureau of Investigation prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals for the amount of more than UAH 2.9 million.