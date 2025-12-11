Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:54 11.12.2025

Court to consider seizing UAH 3 mln in undeclared assets from AFU official

1 min read
Court to consider seizing UAH 3 mln in undeclared assets from AFU official

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the unfounded assets of the head of the fuel and lubricants warehouse of the logistics center of the Logistics Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and his relatives.

"The State Bureau of Investigation established that in 2024, the wife of a serviceman, on his instructions, purchased a residential building and a land plot in the Lviv region with an area of 180 square meters worth UAH 2.9 million. At the same time, the investigation showed that the couple did not have sufficient legal income and savings to purchase this property," the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation reports.

In 2025, the said house was sold for UAH 2.7 million.

The materials on the signs of unfounded assets were sent to the State Bureau of Investigation. After processing them, the State Bureau of Investigation prosecutor filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court of Criminal Appeals for the amount of more than UAH 2.9 million.

Tags: #court

MORE ABOUT

20:38 01.12.2025
HACC’s Appellate Chamber upholds Chernyshov's pretrial detention measure: arrest or bail of UAH 51.6 mln

HACC’s Appellate Chamber upholds Chernyshov's pretrial detention measure: arrest or bail of UAH 51.6 mln

18:47 07.11.2025
Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

15:42 05.11.2025
Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

13:52 04.11.2025
Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

15:25 27.10.2025
Italian court okays extradition of Ukrainian national Kuznetsov to Germany in Nord Stream case - media

Italian court okays extradition of Ukrainian national Kuznetsov to Germany in Nord Stream case - media

09:46 20.10.2025
HACC slashes bail for ex-Lviv Supreme Court judge by 15 times – AntAC

HACC slashes bail for ex-Lviv Supreme Court judge by 15 times – AntAC

15:25 17.10.2025
Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

Polish court blocks extradition of Ukrainian in Nord Stream investigation

15:16 13.10.2025
Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

Court to continue hearing Poroshenko's lawsuit to lift sanctions against him in closed session on Nov 7 – lawyer

12:19 07.10.2025
Supreme Court may reinstate former chairman Vovk and judges Mazur and Otrosh – experts

Supreme Court may reinstate former chairman Vovk and judges Mazur and Otrosh – experts

17:59 06.10.2025
Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy signs law on 2026 State Budget

Language Ombudsman on ban on Russian-language versions of websites: This is symptom of deep pain, but there’s no legal means to challenge it

Ukraine receives response from Hungary to legislative proposals regarding education of national minorities; work continues – Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Education

Zelenskyy instructs foreign intel agency to monitor cooperation between Moscow and Beijing more objectively

NABU detectives conduct searches in central office of State Tax Service, two of its regional departments

LATEST

Russian attacks in Odesa region target energy facilities, residential buildings

USA passes Europe proposals for returning Russian economy to world system – media

Ukrainian railway development plan for 2026 includes state-funded passenger transport, Wi-Fi in sleeper trains – ministry

Russia attacks energy facilities in Kremenchuk region – official

SBU halts operation of Russian oil platform in Caspian Sea - source

Trump discusses Ukraine with European leaders

Russian attacks on 17 settlements in Zaporizhia region injure 2, destroy houses and infrastructure - official

Belgian PM does not rule out legal action against EU over possible confiscation of Russian assets

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 2 in 4 Kharkiv region settlements – official

USA approves nearly trillion-dollar defense budget for 2026, Ukraine gets $800 million - media

AD
AD