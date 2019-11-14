Facts

13:40 14.11.2019

NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

2 min read
NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Following the approval from the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), detectives of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have informed about the suspicion to the head of one of the departments of the President's Office, ex-deputy Culture Minister of Ukraine and their accomplices, the press service informs.

"The notice to select for the suspects a pretrial measure of in the form of detention with an alternative to pay a bail is being prepared. The investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

Thus, these persons are charged with a completed attempt at fraud (seizure of another's property in a particularly large size by a preliminary agreement by a group of persons), as well as a completed attempt to incite an unlawful benefit to an official who holds a responsible position, that is committed offenses envisaged by Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on November 12, NABU staff together with the SAPO unmasked and detained the participants, including the head of the President's Office, on suspicion of obtaining unlawful benefits, the NABU press service reported.

It is noted that the persons were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine (detention by an authorized official). There are urgent investigative actions involving SBU employees.

Among the detainees is the head of one of the departments of the President's Office, her accomplice is former deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine, and other members of the group. They were detained immediately after receiving the first part of a bribe of $150,000. Earlier it was reported that, according to a number of media outlets, we are talking about the director of the department of providing access to public information Svitlana Kondzel, who is suspected of fraud.

Tags: #nabu #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:44 14.11.2019
Onyshchenko to be extradited from Spain to Ukraine in Dec – Sytnyk

Onyshchenko to be extradited from Spain to Ukraine in Dec – Sytnyk

13:33 13.11.2019
NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

10:02 13.11.2019
NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

17:33 12.11.2019
NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

14:44 12.11.2019
NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

NABU asks court for UAH 2.5-30 mln bail for suspected in VAB Bank case

09:43 12.11.2019
SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

SAPO opens criminal case on leakages from NABU – Derkach

15:43 05.11.2019
NABU, SAPO complete investigation into case of ex-deputy ecology minister

NABU, SAPO complete investigation into case of ex-deputy ecology minister

19:10 31.10.2019
Ex-chairman of board of State Food and Grain Corporation Vovchuk, wanted from 2017, detained in Vilnius – NABU

Ex-chairman of board of State Food and Grain Corporation Vovchuk, wanted from 2017, detained in Vilnius – NABU

16:11 28.10.2019
Ex-NACP head Korchak suspected of inaccurate property declaration

Ex-NACP head Korchak suspected of inaccurate property declaration

18:47 22.10.2019
PGO in court announces indictment against Omelyan – SAPO

PGO in court announces indictment against Omelyan – SAPO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

LATEST

Investigators of MH17 tragedy confirm daily contact between Russia-occupation forces and Russia's FSB in Donbas

Servant of the People faction member Skorokhod says President's Office puts pressure on her family

SBI checking food purchases for army, as well as those for bulletproof vests – Truba

Trump wanted public statement by Zelensky about start of investigation into Burisma – Taylor

Defense minister calls Russia enemy, says financial, economic relations impossible with it

Russia's military threats to Ukraine in Black and Azov seas keep growing – Zahorodniuk

Prystaiko: Sondland did not tell me any link between Burisma probe, military aid to Ukraine

Kyiv does not rule out its withdrawal from Minsk Agreements

Firtash extradition process can be launched only after final court ruling – Austrian foreign minister

Prystaiko: We will know date of Normandy Format summit soon

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD