NABU, SAPO present suspicion to President's Office employee, two her accomplices

Following the approval from the prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), detectives of the National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) have informed about the suspicion to the head of one of the departments of the President's Office, ex-deputy Culture Minister of Ukraine and their accomplices, the press service informs.

"The notice to select for the suspects a pretrial measure of in the form of detention with an alternative to pay a bail is being prepared. The investigation is ongoing," the statement said.

Thus, these persons are charged with a completed attempt at fraud (seizure of another's property in a particularly large size by a preliminary agreement by a group of persons), as well as a completed attempt to incite an unlawful benefit to an official who holds a responsible position, that is committed offenses envisaged by Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 27, and Part 4 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on November 12, NABU staff together with the SAPO unmasked and detained the participants, including the head of the President's Office, on suspicion of obtaining unlawful benefits, the NABU press service reported.

It is noted that the persons were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine (detention by an authorized official). There are urgent investigative actions involving SBU employees.

Among the detainees is the head of one of the departments of the President's Office, her accomplice is former deputy Minister of Culture of Ukraine, and other members of the group. They were detained immediately after receiving the first part of a bribe of $150,000. Earlier it was reported that, according to a number of media outlets, we are talking about the director of the department of providing access to public information Svitlana Kondzel, who is suspected of fraud.