Facts

15:53 13.11.2019

Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

1 min read
Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

The Kremlin has noticed positive trends in the preparations for a Normandy-format summit following the disengagement in Donbas and a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We acknowledge positive dynamism along a number of tracks of preparations for a Normandy-format summit," Peskov told journalists on Wednesday when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with a statement by Kyiv that a TCG meeting on Tuesday had removed all obstacles to a Normandy-format summit.

Tags: #normandy_format #peskov #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:38 13.11.2019
Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

09:39 13.11.2019
Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

17:20 12.11.2019
Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

Moscow urges Kyiv to extend law on Donbas special status to 2020

17:04 12.11.2019
Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

Kyiv proposes to hold video conference of TCG humanitarian subgroup on Nov 13 - Kuchma's press secretary

16:46 12.11.2019
All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

All obstacles for Normandy format meeting removed at TCG meeting

12:54 12.11.2019
Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

Sajdik, Kuchma not to arrive in Minsk for TCG meeting – Belarusian Foreign Ministry

14:09 11.11.2019
Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

Date for Normandy Format summit not scheduled yet – French ambassador

12:49 02.11.2019
TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

10:43 31.10.2019
Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

13:15 28.10.2019
If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Cancellation of video conference of TCG's humanitarian subgroup shows that Ukraine cannot even count on support of OSCE rep – Lutkovska

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Sajdik calls on parties to conflict in Donbas to continue fulfilling obligations under TCG's decision on disengagement of forces, hardware

LATEST

Rada adopts bill on farmland turnover in first reading

Austrian FM Schallenberg to hold talks with Prystaiko in Kyiv on Thursday

Crimean Tatar autonomy requires public debate – presidential representative

NABU serves notices of suspicion in absentia to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, ex-board chairman Maltsev

Infrastructure minister reports 97% and 95% readiness of Kalanchak, Chonhar checkpoints

Court puts member of NBU Council Kalensky under house arrest in VAB Bank case

European Union supports land reform in Ukraine

NABU reports details of detention of head of one of Presidential Office's departments

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

NABU, SAPO plan to serve notice of suspicion to ex-owner of VAB Bank Bakhmatiuk, think other NBU board members involved in case

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD