Positive dynamism seen in preparations for Normandy-format summit on Donbas – Kremlin

The Kremlin has noticed positive trends in the preparations for a Normandy-format summit following the disengagement in Donbas and a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for settling the conflict in eastern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We acknowledge positive dynamism along a number of tracks of preparations for a Normandy-format summit," Peskov told journalists on Wednesday when asked whether the Kremlin agreed with a statement by Kyiv that a TCG meeting on Tuesday had removed all obstacles to a Normandy-format summit.