10:25 11.11.2019

Zelensky fires Gerus, appoints Oleksiy Perevezentsev as president's rep in Cabinet

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed representative of the president in the Cabinet of Ministers Andriy Gerus.

Corresponding decree No. 838/2019 was signed by Zelensky and published on the website of the president.

Zelensky also signed decree No. 839/2019, by which he appointed Oleksiy Perevezentsev to the vacant post.

"To appoint Perevezentsev Oleksiy Yuriyovych as the representative of the president of Ukraine in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (non-staff)," the text of the document reads.

Perevezentsev previously held the post of Secretary of State of the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, before that - Director of the Legal Department in the same Ministry. In parallel, in 2015-2016, he served as advisor to Minister of Economic Development and Trade Aivaras Abromavicius. In 2016, he continued to work as advisor to Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv.

