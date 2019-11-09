Kyiv confirms start of Petrivske disengagement

The Ukrainian side has confirmed that the process of the disengagement of forces and hardware has started in the Petrivske sector in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO).

"Today, at 12:00, the practical stage of the disengagement of forces and hardware has begun near the populated locality of Bohdanivka and Petrivske," the press center for the Joint Forces Operation said on its Facebook page.

Before the disengagement, both parties fired white flares, confirming the readiness, at 12:00-12:01 p.m., the press center said.

"The illegal armed formations fired a green flare at 12:10 p.m., and the Ukrainian side fired a repeat green flare at 12:15 p.m. The practical disengagement of forces and hardware began at 12:20 p.m.," it said.

"The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and our observation posts on the frontline confirmed the signals," it said.

According to the Ukrainian side, 42 servicemen, three armed combat vehicles and 48 small arms were to be withdrawn from disengagement sector No. 3.

"The Joint Forces Operation troops are withdrawing to the distance of 1 km and taking new, previously installed positions. The representative of the OSCE SMM and our servicemen from the JCCC are verifying the disengagement process ... The withdrawal of forces and hardware will take three days," it said.

Afterwards, demining and demolition of fortifications and other military facilities will take place, it said.

"On the 29th day the Ukrainian side reports that all the measures are taken and on the next day, the OSCE SMM is to verify the measures taken," the press center said.

"The disengagement process is conducted symmetrically on both sides," it said.