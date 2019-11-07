Ryanair to launch flights from Kharkiv to Budapest from Jan 16, 2020

The Irish low cost carrier Ryanair (Dublin) from January 16, 2020 opens direct flights from Kharkiv to Budapest (Hungary).

According to the press service of Kharkiv International Airport, flights will be operated twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. The flight duration is two hours and ten minutes.

The cost of a one-way ticket without baggage starts from UAH 468.

As reported, on June 1, 2020 Wizz Air intends to launch flights from Kharkiv to Budapest.

Ryanair entered the Ukrainian market in 2018. During the first months, the low-cost carrier operated flights from Boryspil Airport and Lviv. In June 2019, the airline began operating flights from Kharkiv and Odesa, then announced flights from Kherson.

Ryanair daily carries out more than 2,000 flights to/from 236 airports. In the past financial year, the company transported 130.3 million people. Its fleet has 460 Boeing-737 aircraft. In 2020, Ryanair intends to increase passenger traffic on Ukrainian flights by 33%, to more than 2.1 million people.

