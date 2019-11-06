NATO to increase support for Ukraine, despite scandals in Washington – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that support of Ukraine by the alliance is not weakening, despite the political processes in Washington.

Stoltenberg told reporters of Western media that he wouldn't touch on the processes that are underway in the U.S. Congress. He promised he would do everything necessary so that all NATO allies continue to support Ukraine. According to him, they are doing it now.

He said the U.S. is really building up their efforts after aggressive actions against Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea. NATO allies, including the U.S., every day prove that they jointly support Ukraine, he added.