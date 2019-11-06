Facts

14:59 06.11.2019

NATO to increase support for Ukraine, despite scandals in Washington – Stoltenberg

1 min read
NATO to increase support for Ukraine, despite scandals in Washington – Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday that support of Ukraine by the alliance is not weakening, despite the political processes in Washington.

Stoltenberg told reporters of Western media that he wouldn't touch on the processes that are underway in the U.S. Congress. He promised he would do everything necessary so that all NATO allies continue to support Ukraine. According to him, they are doing it now.

He said the U.S. is really building up their efforts after aggressive actions against Ukrainian ships in the Black Sea. NATO allies, including the U.S., every day prove that they jointly support Ukraine, he added.

Tags: #stoltenberg #nato
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:54 05.11.2019
Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

Ministry of Defense should create Military Police, introduce system of command and control of defense forces meeting NATO standards - Zelensky

16:27 02.11.2019
NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

NATO decides not to organize meeting of Secretary General with released Ukrainian sailors – media reports

16:19 01.11.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

Ukraine ready to join NATO Mission Iraq

14:05 01.11.2019
Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

Ukraine asks NATO to grant it status of member of partnership of expanded opportunities – Kuleba

19:08 31.10.2019
NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

NATO says Ukrainian government is result-oriented

15:40 31.10.2019
Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

Doors to NATO membership for Ukraine are open – Stoltenberg

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:06 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

11:32 31.10.2019
Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Zelensky presents new head of Kharkiv regional administration Kucher

Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

LATEST

Zelensky: Motor Sich is strategic enterprise, should be 'related' to president, no discussions on it

Zelensky presents new head of Kharkiv regional administration Kucher

Zelensky shocked to learn than Malyshev Plant produces only one tank for Armed Forces of Ukraine since 2009

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland acknowledges military assistance to Ukraine depended on Burisma case investigation

Trump didn't require investigations by Ukraine into U.S. elections for meeting Zelensky – Volker

Volker tells Congress he was concerned by Trump's July 25 conversation with Zelensky

Zelensky creates council for freedom of speech, protection of journalists – decree

Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

Zelensky instructs to eradicate corruption in architecture and construction, urban planning by end of 2019

Kyiv proposes to Brussels several new initiatives – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD