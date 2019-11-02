Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times, no casualties – JFO HQ

Occupation forces over the past day opened fire on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas 13 times, no casualties among Ukrainian soldiers are reported, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) headquarters has said.

"On November 1, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 13 times. The enemy fired on the positions of the Joint Forces units using 120 mm mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, as well as grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and other small arms... No casualties amid shelling among the troops of the Joint Forces," the JFO headquarters said on its Facebook page on Saturday morning.

In the area of responsibility of the Vostok operational-tactical group, the enemy mounted seven attacks: twice near Starohnativka using 120 mm mortars, infantry anti-tank rocket launchers and heavy machine guns; near Talakivka using small arms; near Novohnativka using easel anti-tank grenade launchers; twice near Vodiane, on the Sea of Azov using small arms and hand anti-tank grenade launchers; near Maryinka using infantry anti-tank rocket launchers and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the Sever operational-tactical group, the following settlements were shelled: Mayorske, Luhanske, Novoluhanske, Vilniy Khutir, Troitske.

"Since the beginning of this day, the armed formations of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries have not shown any fire activity. No casualties were recorded among the personnel of the Joint Forces," the JFO headquarters said.