14:39 31.10.2019

JCCC calls OSCE SMM to register ceasefire by armed groups in Donbas

Representatives of Ukraine in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) in Donbas has reported about violation of ceasefire by the Russia-led armed formations and asked OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to register the shell attacks.

"The Ukrainian side of the JCCC calls on the representatives of the OSCE SMM to record facts of gross violations of the established ceasefire regime by the Russian armed forces," reads a report posted on Facebook of Joint Operation Forces (JFO) on Thursday morning.

Namely, on October 30 the armed groups made seven shell attacks using 82mm and 120mm mortars forbidden by the Minsk agreements. Eight mines from 120-mm caliber mortars and 39 mines from 82mm mortars were fired by the enemy.

The JCCC said that the shelling was recorded near the settlements of Krymske, Novotoshkivske, Zaitseve Pivnichne and Orikhove.

