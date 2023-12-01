OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

The OSCE countries have not reached a consensus on the issue of Russia's further participation in the work of the organization, incumbent OSCE Chairman, representative of Albania Bujar Osmani, said in an interview with EFE.

“I think, at least for now, the discussion on this topic has stalled,” he said, pointing to two arguments that prevent a decision: one is legal, since there is a requirement that at least 56 of the 57 members of the organization agree with the decision, the second is political, since many participants believe that such meetings are a forum for dialogue between countries with different points of view.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “the OSCE is essentially being turned into an appendage of NATO and the European Union,” the OSCE “stands on the edge of an abyss,” and “it is unclear whether the organization will be able to adapt to the realities of global development.”