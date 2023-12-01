Facts

21:08 01.12.2023

OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

1 min read
OSCE countries don’t have common opinion on issue of further participation of Russia in organization’s operation

The OSCE countries have not reached a consensus on the issue of Russia's further participation in the work of the organization, incumbent OSCE Chairman, representative of Albania Bujar Osmani, said in an interview with EFE.

“I think, at least for now, the discussion on this topic has stalled,” he said, pointing to two arguments that prevent a decision: one is legal, since there is a requirement that at least 56 of the 57 members of the organization agree with the decision, the second is political, since many participants believe that such meetings are a forum for dialogue between countries with different points of view.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that “the OSCE is essentially being turned into an appendage of NATO and the European Union,” the OSCE “stands on the edge of an abyss,” and “it is unclear whether the organization will be able to adapt to the realities of global development.”

Tags: #russia #osce #view

MORE ABOUT

20:51 01.12.2023
Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

Russia increases number of Russian army by 170,000 people

14:54 01.12.2023
Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

Assembly of Intl Maritime Organization elects new composition of IMO Council without Russia

19:16 30.11.2023
European Council Head Michel: Europe needs defense union

European Council Head Michel: Europe needs defense union

18:50 29.11.2023
More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

More than four countries oppose Lavrov's participation in OSCE ministerial meeting – Kuleba

14:24 28.11.2023
Ukrainian delegation not to participate in OSCE ministerial meeting at FMs' level – MFA

Ukrainian delegation not to participate in OSCE ministerial meeting at FMs' level – MFA

22:13 22.11.2023
Podoliak: Russia doesn’t need to think about how to ‘stop tragedy in Ukraine’; the only effective solution for Putin would be immediate withdrawal of his occupation forces

Podoliak: Russia doesn’t need to think about how to ‘stop tragedy in Ukraine’; the only effective solution for Putin would be immediate withdrawal of his occupation forces

17:58 22.11.2023
Ukraine's Defense Minister at Ramstein format meeting: Russia loses almost 36,000 soldiers over six weeks

Ukraine's Defense Minister at Ramstein format meeting: Russia loses almost 36,000 soldiers over six weeks

20:39 20.11.2023
Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

Ukraine has evidence of 109,000 war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – media

19:55 20.11.2023
Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of Russia's two expensive radars

Ukrainian intelligence reports destruction of Russia's two expensive radars

19:18 17.11.2023
Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

Security Service of Ukraine exposes managers of Russian oligarch Grigorishin who caused loss of UAH 43 mln to Ukrainian budget

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

LATEST

Yermak holds meeting with foreign ambassadors about 10th point of Peace Formula – on confirmation of war end

Ukrainian Red Cross to pay UAH 9,600 to citizens receiving assistance under Home Care program

Ukraine preparing updated requests for communication with partners on military supplies – Zelenskyy

Zelenska: We want all countries of world to support intl coalition for return of Ukrainian children deported to Russia

MP Yefymov confirms information about giving up his mandate

Sivkovych coordinates info sabotage by Shufrych against Ukraine – SBU

Number of enemy attacks slightly decreases in Kupyansk axis – Ukrainian Ground Forces

Govt appoints Myronenko as head of State Special Communications Service

Slovak truckers start blocking trucks at Vyšné Nemecké border crossing – State Border Guard Service

URCS' Regional Disaster Response Teams receive unique experience in wartime – Dotsenko

AD
AD
AD
AD