OSCE leaders condemn missile terror of Ukraine by Russia – statement

Bujar Osmani, Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Jan Borg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta, and Helga Maria Schmid, OSCE Secretary General, condemned Russia's massive air attacks on Ukrainian cities.

The joint statement of the OSCE leaders is published on the organization's website. It calls for an end to violence.

“Together, we deplore in the strongest possible terms these ongoing attacks and urgently call for an immediate end to the unrelenting violence that does nothing but propagate a vicious cycle of misery and suffering. We call for this war to end now,” the message reads.

In particular, Osmani, Borg and Schmid issued a statement in connection with the ongoing and increasing air attacks by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“The new year has depressingly begun in the same way that the last one ended. Death and destruction have stolen the lives of women, men, boys and girls and destroyed essential infrastructure,” they stated.

The statement says that every day, “it is civilians who consistently pay the price in this terrible conflict. They should never be the victims of deadly drone and missile attacks.”