Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

The disengagement of Donbas forces and hardware is due to begin in Petrivske in the Luhansk region on November 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"We have launched the disengagement process in Katerynivka [Zolote]. If everything is quiet in Petrivske for a week – seven consecutive days of truce are required – then it seems we should start the disengagement in Petrivske on November 4, as well," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv on Thursday after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission.

Stoltenberg, in turn, said that NATO member states hailed the progress in disengagement efforts taken in Stanytsia Luhanska and other areas.

Russia should stop supporting the forces opposing Kyiv in Donbas and pull out its weapons and hardware, Stoltenberg said.

Disengagement began in Zolote on October 29. The date for disengagement in Petrivske was approved at the Minsk talks on the same day.