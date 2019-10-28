If Zelensky makes sure his orders are fulfilled, one may speak of preparations for Donbas disengagement, Normandy-format summit - Kremlin

The Kremlin was following the trip of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Donbas; if Zelensky makes sure that his orders are fulfilled, prerequisites for holding a Normandy-format summit will be created, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the press.

"We followed [Zelensky's trip] with great attention. Some dialogues [between the Ukrainian leader and members of volunteer battalions] revealed the full scale of the existent problems and their origin," Peskov said.

"Hopefully, after the Ukrainian president compels these units to fulfill his orders, we will be able to speak about preparations for disengagement, which is an important part of preparations for the summit," he said.