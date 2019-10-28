Facts

10:35 28.10.2019

Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

1 min read
Zelensky to Zolote residents: We came to make sure that people want disengagement of forces

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, while talking with residents of Zolote in Luhansk region, who support the disengagement of forces on the contact line in Donbas, noted that the Ukrainian authorities and the military were ready for the disengagement of forces, and he wanted to understand the mood of local residents.

"When will the disengagement take place? We are ready. Soon. I've come to make sure that people want disengagement, because there are protest rallies in Kyiv, where they all tell us that they want to protect you from us. That's why we came. Our military fellows are all ready, we are ready for the disengagement," he said during a conversation with the residents of Zolote in a video about the trip of the head of state to Zolote on October 25-26, posted on his official pages on social networks, answering the question about when the disengagement of forces takes place.

Tags: #zelensky #zolote
