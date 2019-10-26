Zelensky replaces head of Luhansk Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Serhiy Haidai head of Luhansk Regional State Administration.

"To appoint Haidai Serhiy Volodymyrovych head of Luhansk Regional State Administration," according to decree No. 767/2019 of October 25 posted on Saturday.

The head of state by decree No. 766/2019 dismissed Vitaliy Komarnytsky from this post.

As reported, on October 20 the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine agreed on the dismissal of head of Luhansk Regional State Administration Komarnytsky and the appointment of Haidai to this post.