14:41 23.10.2019

Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert

In the village of Kotsiubynske, Kyiv region, on Wednesday morning, an unknown woman abducted a 3-month-old baby from her mother and went in an unknown direction by car, the regional police said.

"As it is known, prior to this, a single mother met supposedly volunteers who offered to exchange children's things. Without expecting danger, the woman gave her child to a lawbreaker to hold him, who suddenly grabbed the boy and ran away in a silver passenger car," the police department of Kyiv region said.

Law enforcers have introduced an amber alert plan in Kyiv region.

The police reported the features of the criminal: black hair, was wearing glasses, dressed in a blue vest and jeans.

Tags: #kidnapping #police #kyiv_region #child
Interfax-Ukraine
