Facts

10:35 23.10.2019

Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

Russian seeks for political asylum in Ukraine

Twenty-six years old citizen of the Russian Federation, who arrived to a checkpoint Senkivka of Chernihiv region, has asked for a political asylum in Ukraine, an official website of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported.

"During the passage of the border control by the alien, he turned to the State Border Service of Ukraine with a request for political asylum in Ukraine. During the conversation, the Russian said that in Russia he was being prosecuted for participating in protests against the incumbent government," reads the report.

After carrying out the necessary measures, a young man was delivered to the State Migration Service of Ukraine.

