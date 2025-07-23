Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:53 23.07.2025

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

3 min read
Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka
Photo: https://pbs.twimg.com/

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Taras Kachka and Director General of the European Commission's Directorate for Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Gert Jan Koopman discussed the situation with the law that limits the independence of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO).

"Had a frank conversation with Gert Jan Kopman. Informed about the situation around Law 12414 and emphasized Ukraine's strong interest in resolving the situation with NABU/SAPO in a transparent manner," Kachka wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

He added that Ukraine is ready to take further legislative measures to ensure compliance with EU standards.

"We continue to collect expert opinions. I emphasized plans to meet with the negotiating team on Chapter 23 to hear their expert opinions. Ukraine is ready for further steps - trust and open dialogue with the EU are key," he added.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada limited the independence of the NABU and the SAPO. Some 263 people's deputies voted for the relevant bill No. 12414 on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code regarding the features of pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses related to the disappearance of missing persons under special circumstances under martial law in the second reading and in general. In particular, the amendments to the bill empower the Prosecutor General to: be the de facto head of the SAPO and delegate the powers of the SAPO prosecutor to other prosecutors, provide NABU with mandatory written instructions and request materials of any cases, transfer requested cases to any prosecutors and transfer the investigation of cases that fall under the jurisdiction of the NABU to other bodies.

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos expressed concern about the Council's vote on the draft law, noting that it was a "serious step backwards".

She also stressed that the rule of law remains at the heart of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations. Later, after a conversation with Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Kachka, Kos stated that the EU would continue to work "with Ukraine on the necessary reforms in the area of the rule of law and progress on the path to the EU."

In turn, Deputy Prime Minister Kachka assured Kos that Ukraine's reform agenda and commitments to join the European Union remain fully valid.

European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andris Kubilius, commenting on the events in Ukraine, stated that trust between a warring country and its leadership in war is more important than modern weapons - it is difficult to build and maintain, but easy to lose due to one significant leadership mistake.

Tags: #sapo #kachka #nabu #gert_jan_koopman

MORE ABOUT

14:52 23.07.2025
Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

14:49 23.07.2025
Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

09:24 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

Zelenskyy: Anti-corruption infrastructure to work without Russian influences, with justice

09:11 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

22:10 22.07.2025
Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

Rally taking place in Kyiv against bill No. 12414 limiting NABU, SAPO independence

21:07 22.07.2025
Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

Kos following conversation with Svyrydenko, Kachka: We'll continue working with Ukraine on necessary rule of law reforms

20:53 22.07.2025
EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

EU concerned by events surrounding NABU and SAPO – statement

18:16 22.07.2025
European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

European Commissioner Kos: Dismantling of key safeguards protecting NABU's independence is serious step back

16:54 22.07.2025
NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

NABU and SAPO came close to someone in investigations, prompting independence restrictions – Radina

16:42 22.07.2025
Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

Law enforcement system needs to be changed, not made into bull terrier for government – Klitschko

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

LATEST

Ukraine belongs to Europe but our support isn't carte blanche for any government actions - Czech FM

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Drone strike on power facility triggers electricity restrictions in Sumy

We support people of Ukraine, condemn Russia's attacks on civilians – Israeli FM

AD
AD