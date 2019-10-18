Facts

12:57 18.10.2019

Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

1 min read
Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko hopes that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) will be held in November this year.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is now doing everything possible to hold a meeting in the Normandy format. We hope that this meeting will take place next month," Prystaiko said during "An Hour of Questions to the Government" in Parliament on Friday.

As reported, at a press marathon on October 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four would be held in November 2019.

Tags: #normandy_four #prystaiko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:52 15.10.2019
Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

Ukrainian foreign minister speaks of hard compromises to settle Donbas crisis

17:07 14.10.2019
Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

14:16 14.10.2019
Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

14:14 12.10.2019
Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

Prisoner exchange with Russia reaches decisive stage – Ukrainian foreign minister

09:27 11.10.2019
Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

Date of Normandy Four summit to be announced next week

11:27 10.10.2019
Zelensky has ideas for Normandy Four summit date, but they're yet to be agreed upon with Germany, France, to be offered to Russia

Zelensky has ideas for Normandy Four summit date, but they're yet to be agreed upon with Germany, France, to be offered to Russia

13:11 07.10.2019
Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

12:48 07.10.2019
Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

15:04 05.10.2019
Prospect of Normandy Quartet summit to get clearer after OSCE SMM certifies disengagement in Donbas - Russia's Lukashevich

Prospect of Normandy Quartet summit to get clearer after OSCE SMM certifies disengagement in Donbas - Russia's Lukashevich

15:20 02.10.2019
Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

LATEST

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

Amnesty for people who fought in Donbas only possible after Ukraine's sovereignty restored – deputy FM

Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

Enemy fails to meet Donbas disengagement terms - Ukrainian defense minister

Portnov may meet with prosecutors to provide info available to him – Riaboshapka

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

UN sends 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO - State Border Service

Kononenko refutes info about his detention, says he is in Istanbul now

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD