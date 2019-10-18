Ukrainian side hopes to hold meeting of Normandy Four leaders in November – Prystaiko

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko hopes that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) will be held in November this year.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is now doing everything possible to hold a meeting in the Normandy format. We hope that this meeting will take place next month," Prystaiko said during "An Hour of Questions to the Government" in Parliament on Friday.

As reported, at a press marathon on October 10, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four would be held in November 2019.