Portnov may meet with prosecutors to provide info available to him – Riaboshapka

Former deputy head of the presidential administration of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, may provide information on crimes he has with prosecutors to the Prosecutor General's Office, said Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

On Thursday evening, the prosecutor general of Ukraine, on the air of the Right to Power program on the 1+1 television channel, answering a question about what influence Portnov has on the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), said: "Most likely, just media, creating a fairly negative connotation and negative image of bodies of pretrial investigation, which may mean that Andriy Portnov has no real influence on procedural actions or decisions ..."

At the same time, the prosecutor general added: "Regarding a possible meeting [Portnov wrote earlier that he would like to meet with the prosecutor general], if Andriy Portnov has enough data that can be the basis for further proceedings or the opening of new proceedings, I don't see any problems, so that prosecutors meet with him and attach these materials to other criminal proceedings."

When asked about the closure of the case in Panama, which concerned enterprises related to the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the prosecutor general said: "I don't comment. We said earlier that we don't announce any procedural decisions, including with regard to specific individuals."