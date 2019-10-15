Facts

19:03 15.10.2019

New schedule of disengagement of forces in Donbas discussed, but no agreement reached - OSCE

The Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine was unable to agree on the new schedule of the disengagement of forces in Petrivske and Zolote, but Kyiv and Donbas have not abandoned these plans.

OSCE Special Representative to the TCG Martin Sajdik told journalists that unfortunately, the parties failed to perform the disengagement of forces in Petrivske and Zolote agreed upon at the group's previous meeting.

However, the parties reiterated their commitment to the disengagement of forces in the pilot sections, Sajdik said, expressing hope that they would do that in the future.

At the same time, he said, answering an Interfax question, that the Contract Group failed to reach agreement on the new disengagement schedule.

The schedule was discussed, but the parties failed to reach a consensus, Sajdik said.

Tags: #sajdik #osce #tcg
