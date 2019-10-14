Facts

14:16 14.10.2019

Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has discussed with Slovakian Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak (Slovakia chairing the OSCE) peacekeeping in Donbas and strengthening the work of the Trilateral Contact Group.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko: Constructive dialogue with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Lajčak. The conversation is focused on peace in the east of Ukraine and strengthening the work of the Trilateral Contact Group," Ukraine's Mission to the EU said on Facebook on Monday.

"We count on the active role of the OSCE and assistance in counteracting the aggressor. I invited Lajcak, as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together and inspect the ongoing work on restoring the infrastructure," the country's EU mission reports.

Prystaiko in Luxembourg on Monday is holding meetings with the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states.

