Facts

13:58 14.10.2019

Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

1 min read
Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may appoint Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Volodymyr Yelchenko as the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America, the Ukrainian Voice of America service reports.

"At this post [Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN], an experienced diplomat Yelchenko repeatedly resolutely maintained Ukraine's position, often in fierce exchanges of remarks with the Russian delegation during the organization's meetings," it said.

Zelensky said during a press marathon on October 10 that he had decided on the candidacy of the ambassador to the United States, but did not say who he had chosen.

"A person has been chosen, this is experienced person, a diplomat, who knows the United States very well. I think he will be appointed in the near future," Zelensky said then.

Earlier, Valeriy Chaly held the post of ambassador.

Tags: #yelchenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:26 17.07.2019
Russia for centuries suppresses Ukrainian language, in no position to tell us now what language we should speak and write – permanent rep to UN

Russia for centuries suppresses Ukrainian language, in no position to tell us now what language we should speak and write – permanent rep to UN

12:52 13.07.2019
Yelchenko lays blame on UN leaders for ignoring shelling attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Donbas

Yelchenko lays blame on UN leaders for ignoring shelling attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Donbas

11:20 31.10.2018
Illegal elections in ORDLO can be starting point of new Russia's armed aggression - Yelchenko

Illegal elections in ORDLO can be starting point of new Russia's armed aggression - Yelchenko

14:24 24.09.2018
It is necessary to move negotiation platform on Donbas from Minsk to another capital – Yelchenko

It is necessary to move negotiation platform on Donbas from Minsk to another capital – Yelchenko

14:13 19.06.2018
UN Secretary General gets list of Kremlin's prisoners - Yelchenko

UN Secretary General gets list of Kremlin's prisoners - Yelchenko

11:52 09.01.2018
Ukraine to submit new resolutions on human rights in Crimea to UN General Assembly

Ukraine to submit new resolutions on human rights in Crimea to UN General Assembly

11:25 09.01.2018
Yelchenko doesn't consider it advisable to submit issue of bringing peacekeepers into Donbas to UNGA

Yelchenko doesn't consider it advisable to submit issue of bringing peacekeepers into Donbas to UNGA

11:21 23.02.2017
Permanent rep of Ukraine to UN calls on OSCE to pay attention to human rights situation in occupied Crimea

Permanent rep of Ukraine to UN calls on OSCE to pay attention to human rights situation in occupied Crimea

13:19 31.01.2017
Yelchenko in his letter to UN Secretary General: We demand Russia stop fighting in eastern Ukraine

Yelchenko in his letter to UN Secretary General: We demand Russia stop fighting in eastern Ukraine

18:12 29.09.2016
Ukraine's envoy to UN dismisses Russian Supreme's court ruling to uphold ban of Mejlis as irrelevant

Ukraine's envoy to UN dismisses Russian Supreme's court ruling to uphold ban of Mejlis as irrelevant

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

Zelensky to visit Donetsk region on Monday

LATEST

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

U.S. diplomats wish Ukrainians peaceful and safe Defender of Ukraine Day

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

Mogherini: Meeting between Ukrainian foreign minister, his EU colleagues good opportunity to hear about plans of new leadership for the country

Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD