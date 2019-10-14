Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may appoint Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN Volodymyr Yelchenko as the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States of America, the Ukrainian Voice of America service reports.

"At this post [Ukrainian Permanent Representative to the UN], an experienced diplomat Yelchenko repeatedly resolutely maintained Ukraine's position, often in fierce exchanges of remarks with the Russian delegation during the organization's meetings," it said.

Zelensky said during a press marathon on October 10 that he had decided on the candidacy of the ambassador to the United States, but did not say who he had chosen.

"A person has been chosen, this is experienced person, a diplomat, who knows the United States very well. I think he will be appointed in the near future," Zelensky said then.

Earlier, Valeriy Chaly held the post of ambassador.