Yelchenko lays blame on UN leaders for ignoring shelling attacks on Ukrainian doctors in Donbas

Volodymyr Yelchenko, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, does not understand why UN Secretary-General António Guterres completely ignores the crimes of militants of illegal armed groups in Donbas.

Yelchenko wrote about this on his Twitter account.

"Okay. How about saying a word about recent attack and killing of Ukrainian medical personnel by Russian terrorists in Donbas?" Yelchenko asked in response to a message from the UN press service in which Secretary General António Guterres condemned attacks on civilian infrastructure in Syria.

As reported, at about 10:50 a.m. on July 1, a medical evacuation vehicle of Ukraine's Joint Forces was hit by an enemy anti-tank missile near Vodiane, Donetsk region. One soldier was killed on the spot, a female doctor later died of wounds in hospital.