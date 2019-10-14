Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia will give data on the possible bribery of participants in the rally "against surrender to the Russian Federation" to the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"I want to publicly apologize to all the participants of the "No Surrender" rally who came there at the call of their heart and soul. I had no intention to offend them, but it turned out that I did it - I apologize for this. The rest of the information I have I will give on Tuesday to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.