Facts

13:27 14.10.2019

Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

1 min read
Arakhamia: I will hand over info about paid out participants of "against surrender" rally to SBU

Chairman of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia will give data on the possible bribery of participants in the rally "against surrender to the Russian Federation" to the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine on Tuesday.

"I want to publicly apologize to all the participants of the "No Surrender" rally who came there at the call of their heart and soul. I had no intention to offend them, but it turned out that I did it - I apologize for this. The rest of the information I have I will give on Tuesday to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine," he wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday evening.

Tags: #arakhamia
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:54 29.08.2019
Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

Markarova to remain finance minister in new govt – MP Arakhamia

11:16 22.08.2019
Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

Markarova could be in new govt – Arakhamia

14:55 21.08.2019
Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

12:57 21.08.2019
Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

15:46 24.06.2019
Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Ukraine could at least triple investment flow into country – secretary of National Investment Council Arakhamia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry protesting against meeting between Russian lawmakers elected in Crimea, Erdogan

LATEST

Normandy format meeting may be held in November if Russia confirms proposed date – Prystaiko

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

U.S. diplomats wish Ukrainians peaceful and safe Defender of Ukraine Day

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

Meeting of NATO working group takes place in Kyiv

Prystaiko invites Lajcak to visit Stanytsia Luhanska together

Yelchenko may become new Ukraine's ambassador to U.S. – media

Mogherini: Meeting between Ukrainian foreign minister, his EU colleagues good opportunity to hear about plans of new leadership for the country

Donbas disengagement possible after OSCE SMM confirms 7 consecutive days of truce - Kyiv

Zhevaho strongly denies any allegations of wrongdoing

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD