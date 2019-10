Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Donetsk region on the Defender of Ukraine Day, the presidential press service said in a statement.

"The Ukrainian president will pay a working visit to Donetsk region today. In particular, Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit the Staff of the Joint Forces Operation and to meet with troops," the statement said.

Zelensky paid tribute to fallen defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday morning.