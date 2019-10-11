G7 ambassadors in Ukraine express support to first wave of economic reforms at meeting with presidential office's team

A group of ambassadors of G7 in Ukraine met with a team of the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led by Andriy Bohdan on Friday.

"Today, #G7 Ambassadors had a good and extensive meeting with the team of Presidential office @APUkraine. An opportunity to express support for first wave of economic reforms and address various challenges that #Ukraine is facing!" G7 ambassadors said on their Twitter page on Friday.