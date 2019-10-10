Zelensky: Yermak doesn't fulfill Foreign Minister's duties, he solves legal issues on captive swap with Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has emphasized that his assistant Andriy Yermak does not act as Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, but performs his duties as his assistant.

"I do not know that Mr. Yermak is acting as the Minister of Foreign Affairs," the president said during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

Zelensky pointed out that when deciding on the return of detainees from the Russian Federation, he was sure that it was Yermak who would help him coordinate all the forces and law enforcement agencies.

"An exchange means various legal professional matters that need to be done. He [Yermak] is an international lawyer who understands this issue," the president explained.