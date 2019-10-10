Ukrainian serviceman killed in Donbas on Oct 10 – JFO HQ

A Ukrainian soldier was killed on Thursday, October 10, in the area of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO), the press center of the JFO headquarters said.

"Today, on October 10, during the enemy shelling, a soldier of the JFO has been killed. The command of the Joint Forces expresses condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased," the report said.

It is noted that the circumstances of the death are being clarified by the working group of the military service of law and order of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.