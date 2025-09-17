Elderly man killed in Russian strike on Slatyne in Kharkiv region

As a result of the strike that the Russian Armed Forces inflicted on Slatyne (Dergachiv community of Kharkiv region) at about 12:45, a civilian was killed.

"A 73-year-old civilian man was killed as a result of the strike. Private houses were damaged. A fire broke out," the communications department of the National Police Headquarters in Kharkiv region reports.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 2 of Article 438 (war crimes) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.