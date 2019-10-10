Zelensky: Donbas peacekeeping mission to be discussed in Normandy Format

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the possibility of deploying a peacekeeping contingent in Donbas will be discussed at a meeting in the Normandy Format (which consists of Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia).

"In regards to peacekeepers, this issue has been brought up, and I think that it is one of the topics we will officially discuss in the Normandy Format," Zelensky told reporters during a press marathon in Kyiv on Thursday.

"I have told you that I am in favor of this mission's presence on the border between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

When asked whether it means that some options other than the placement of peacekeepers on the border with Russia are possible, Zelensky said: "In general what I mean is that if we are considering [the option of] peacekeepers, I am considering them [for placement] on the border between Ukraine and Russia."

Zelensky's press marathon is taking place in the premises of Kyiv Food Market in Pechersky district of Kyiv.