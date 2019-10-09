Facts

12:31 09.10.2019

Dutch parliament to begin investigation into Ukraine's role in MH17 downing

Dutch parliament to begin investigation into Ukraine's role in MH17 downing

The Dutch parliament has unanimously voted to launch an investigation into Ukraine's involvement in the crash of Malaysian flight MH17 in July 2014, Christian Democratic MP Chris Van Dam said on Twitter on Wednesday.

"Further investigation of the fact that the airspace over Ukraine was not closed is unanimously approved," he wrote.

The initiative to launch an investigation into Ukraine was announced last week. Then Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok warned of possible difficulties that the expert group might encounter, since, according to him, cooperation would be required not only from Ukraine, but also from Russia.

"We are also talking about their [Ukrainian] airspace," the Dutch Foreign Minister noted.

Malaysia Airlines MH17 flight traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was downed in the Donbas conflict zone near Donetsk on July 17, 2014. None of the 298 people on board survived the crash.

Investigation into the causes of the disaster is conducted by the JIT, which includes representatives of law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and Malaysia.

