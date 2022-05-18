Facts

14:27 18.05.2022

Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

1 min read
Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren, during which they discussed the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

"Met with Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren. More arms and other equipment are to be delivered to Ukraine. Grateful to The Netherlands for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, as well as rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, " Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.

Tags: #dutch #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:20 16.05.2022
Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

11:15 16.05.2022
Kuleba: Germany finally realizes that Russian gas is weapon Kremlin holding at temple of European states

Kuleba: Germany finally realizes that Russian gas is weapon Kremlin holding at temple of European states

18:00 13.05.2022
If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

If not for blockade by Senator Paul, Ukraine could already start using new US aid package – Kuleba

16:43 13.05.2022
Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

Kuleba asks G7 countries to pass legislation to seize Russia's sovereign assets, transfer them to Ukraine

15:37 13.05.2022
If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

09:54 13.05.2022
Kuleba hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea with appointment of new FM

Kuleba hopes to strengthen cooperation with South Korea with appointment of new FM

13:52 11.05.2022
Kuleba to visit Germany, Belgium and Netherlands

Kuleba to visit Germany, Belgium and Netherlands

19:47 04.05.2022
EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

EU countries that oppose embargo on Russian oil to be considered complicit in Russia's crimes in Ukraine – Kuleba

20:11 02.05.2022
Ukraine's victory in war with Russia depends on sanctions, weapons, prospects for EU membership – Kuleba

Ukraine's victory in war with Russia depends on sanctions, weapons, prospects for EU membership – Kuleba

14:52 29.04.2022
Kuleba, Truss discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine

Kuleba, Truss discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

LATEST

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

Bodies of 1,288 civilians killed by occupiers found in Kyiv region to date – regional police chief

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

Zelensky signs law on social and legal protection of persons deprived of liberty due to aggression against Ukraine

Explosions rock Melitopol, people unable to leave for Zaporizhia - media

Russian army loses about 28,300 soldiers during full-scale invasion of Ukraine - General Staff

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

After victory, it’s possible to raise issue of return to Ukraine of archival documents exported by Russia in imperial and Soviet times - Archival Service head

Enemy concentrates up to 15 helicopters in Luhansk region for air support of offensive actions in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk directions – AFU General Staff

They want to be better Nazis than Hitler – Zelensky on Russian invaders at Cannes Film Festival

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD