Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has held a meeting with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren, during which they discussed the supply of military equipment to Ukraine.

"Met with Dutch Minister of Defence Kajsa Ollongren. More arms and other equipment are to be delivered to Ukraine. Grateful to The Netherlands for its leadership in strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities, as well as rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers, " Kuleba said on Twitter Wednesday.