Facts

17:22 03.09.2019

Chief Dutch prosecutor calls on Ukraine not to transfer 'DPR' fighter Tsemakh to Russia

1 min read
Chief Dutch prosecutor calls on Ukraine not to transfer 'DPR' fighter Tsemakh to Russia

Head of the Joint Investigation Team and Dutch chief prosecutor Fred Westerbeke has called on Ukrainian authorities to prevent the transfer of "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") fighter Volodymyr Tsemakh to Russia within the framework of a prisoner swap. Tsemakh is considered a suspect in the Dutch prosecutor's office in the case of involving the shooting down of Boeing MH17. He could have important information and give testimony.

An article published on the website of the daily national Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad said Westerbeke sent a letter to Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) last Friday.

"Westerbeke writes in the letter that 'based on recent information,' the Dutch prosecutor's office considers Tseemakh a suspect. He writes that he cannot yet share the information that underlies this status with his Ukrainian colleagues," the article says.

The Dutch chief prosecutor stresses the "paramount importance" of the fact that Tsemakh, who is in custody by a decision of a Ukrainian court, "remains available for [further] interrogation."

The article says that Russian and Ukrainian media have reported that Tsemakh has become an obstacle to the prisoner swap between Ukraine and Russia.

Tags: #dutch #russia #ukraine #mh17
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:21 03.09.2019
Ukrainians buy $97 mln more currency than sell in Aug 2019

Ukrainians buy $97 mln more currency than sell in Aug 2019

17:49 31.08.2019
FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

FM, presidential aide to represent Ukraine at meeting of advisors of leaders of Normandy Four countries

17:07 31.08.2019
Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

Kyiv, Warsaw favor Poland-U.S.-Ukraine energy cooperation - Zelensky

14:48 31.08.2019
Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

Duda: anti-Russia sanctions policy should continue

13:43 30.08.2019
Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

11:56 30.08.2019
Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

09:59 30.08.2019
Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

09:30 30.08.2019
Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

Ukraine-Russia prisoner swap hasn't yet happened, process continuing – President's Office

10:55 29.08.2019
Trump slow-walks Ukraine military aid

Trump slow-walks Ukraine military aid

16:43 27.08.2019
Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

Ukravtodor assesses five-year main road repair program in Ukraine at UAH 500 bln

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Merkel invites Ukraine's PM to Berlin

Zelensky: no more 'caste of untouchables' in Ukraine society

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Rada finally approves lifting of parliamentary immunity from Jan 2020

Zelensky: MPs to retain immunity in making political decisions

LATEST

Prisoner swap not in our hands, but in Putin's hands – Umerov

Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Merkel invites Ukraine's PM to Berlin

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

Georgian parliament may endorse new govt before weekend

Court leaves unchanged detention of assistant to Deputy Minister Hrymchak

Council of Judges of Ukraine convenes extraordinary congress of judges

E-document exchange between public agencies to be launched from Oct 1 - Minister of Cabinet Dubilet

Zelensky: no more 'caste of untouchables' in Ukraine society

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD