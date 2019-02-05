Soltex Capital buys claims to Respublika mall at Dutch auction

The Deposit Guarantee Fund of Ukraine at an auction on Tuesday sold claims to two loans of Nadra Bank being under liquidation with uncompleted Respublika shopping and entertainment center used as collateral.

According to the ProZorro.Sales platform, Soltex Capital LLC won the auction at the final bid of the second stage of the Dutch auction, which offered UAH 777.131 million (VAT not included).

During the stage of closed-door bidding, other bidders sent no proposals for the increase of the price. Thus, the claims to the loans with uncompleted Respublika shopping and entertainment center used as collateral were sold for UAH 777.131 million.

The unfinished shopping and entertainment center is located at 1, 1a, 1v, Velyka Kiltseva Street in Kyiv. Also a mortgage of three land parcels with a total area of 15.72 hectares and ownership rights under preliminary lease agreements to retail space in the shopping and entertainment center are in the pledge of the bank.

The implementation of the Respublika shopping center construction project was suspended in 2015 by the decision of the owner.

The launch of the Respublika shopping center with a total area of 298,000 square meters (the lettable area is 135,000 square meters), the construction of which was started in the spring of 2012 in Kyiv, was planned in the fourth quarter of 2014, and later was postponed to March 2015.

Investor in the project is businessman Dmytro Firtash.