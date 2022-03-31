Facts

12:30 31.03.2022

War in Ukraine becoming routine for the world – Zelensky in Dutch parliament

1 min read
War in Ukraine becoming routine for the world – Zelensky in Dutch parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in the Parliament of the Netherlands, has said that the war in Ukraine is becoming a routine for the world.

"36 days. That is how long our state and our people face-to-face against the army, which was called the strongest in the world. Russia has been preparing against us, against freedom for decades. They have been accumulating deadly resources as much as every European country can spend on life. And now these Russian resources are working at full capacity. No matter how scary it may sound, people are already starting to get used to it," Zelensky said.

According to him, people "are already beginning to adapt and pass through themselves everything they hear about the war, to the bombings, to the updated lists of the dead."

"Daily reports about the number of destroyed houses, shelled cities, communities no longer evoke emotions. For many others, the war in Ukraine is becoming a routine. Unfortunately. But this is true – a routine. But not for those whose lives are under threat every minute," he said.

Tags: #parliament #dutch #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:29 31.03.2022
Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

10:55 31.03.2022
Zelensky invites Australia to join Ukrainian regions restoration program

Zelensky invites Australia to join Ukrainian regions restoration program

16:44 30.03.2022
Podoliak: Zelensky, Putin meeting is possible soon, depends on logistics

Podoliak: Zelensky, Putin meeting is possible soon, depends on logistics

14:37 29.03.2022
People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

People who make decisions in Russia think they will get away with it – Zelensky

19:20 28.03.2022
Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation

15:54 28.03.2022
Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

Zelensky calls victory in war against Russia in saving as many Ukrainians as possible

15:29 28.03.2022
Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

Zelensky: We to never make compromises with Russia, which could lead to country's collapse

14:48 28.03.2022
Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

Russia's oil, gas embargo should not be tied to its use of chemical weapons – Zelensky

09:36 28.03.2022
Referendum to allow amendments to Constitution on neutrality in few months – Zelensky

Referendum to allow amendments to Constitution on neutrality in few months – Zelensky

21:18 27.03.2022
Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

Zelensky proposes to sign agreements on mirror respect for languages, history with all neighboring countries

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky to Belgian Parliament: Mariupol is most terrible place in Europe

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

LATEST

Belgium may inspire Europeans to do more for Ukraine – Zelensky

Passenger traffic on western section of border on March 30 increases by 5% - State Border Guard Service

Italy seen as possible guarantor for Ukraine – Draghi

Stoltenberg says Russian units not withdrawing, but repositioning

Editors and owners of Ukrainian media have created humanitarian project "Find loved ones"

Vulnerable categories of IDPs can count on aid from UN, IOM in addition to state payments – Haidai

Death toll from shelling of Mykolaiv Regional State Administration increases to 20 people – Emergency Service

Australia slapping 35% duties on all imports from Russia, Belarus

Number of Ukrainian refugees in Moldova down to 96,000

British intelligence claims Russia massively misjudges situation in Ukraine – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD