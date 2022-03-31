War in Ukraine becoming routine for the world – Zelensky in Dutch parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking in the Parliament of the Netherlands, has said that the war in Ukraine is becoming a routine for the world.

"36 days. That is how long our state and our people face-to-face against the army, which was called the strongest in the world. Russia has been preparing against us, against freedom for decades. They have been accumulating deadly resources as much as every European country can spend on life. And now these Russian resources are working at full capacity. No matter how scary it may sound, people are already starting to get used to it," Zelensky said.

According to him, people "are already beginning to adapt and pass through themselves everything they hear about the war, to the bombings, to the updated lists of the dead."

"Daily reports about the number of destroyed houses, shelled cities, communities no longer evoke emotions. For many others, the war in Ukraine is becoming a routine. Unfortunately. But this is true – a routine. But not for those whose lives are under threat every minute," he said.